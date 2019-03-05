Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Won't play Tuesday

Herrera (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The Phillies had hoped the left hamstring strain Herrera sustained early in camp was only a minor tweak, but nearly two weeks later, the 27-year-old has yet to return to game action. Since Herrera went down, the Phillies made the blockbuster signing of Bryce Harper, which could hurt Herrera's playing-time outlook even once he's back to full strength.