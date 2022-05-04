Herrera (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Herrera was held out of the lineup for Tuesday's 6-4 loss after he experienced an allergic reaction shortly before game time, but he was able to make a pinch-hitting appearance off the bench. The lefty-hitting Herrera will remain in a reserve role Wednesday, but that's likely a result of a southpaw (Martin Perez) being on the mound. Expect Herrera to check back into the starting nine in Thursday's series opener with the Mets, when the Phillies face off against right-hander Taijuan Walker.