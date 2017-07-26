Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Yanked from Tuesday's game
Manager Pete Mackanin pulled Herrera from Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Astros after he did not run out a dropped third strike in the sixth inning, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Mackanin said he would talk with Herrera on Wednesday. It is possible he could try to send a message to his young outfielder by benching him for the series finale against the Astros. Herrera finished Tuesday's game 0-for-3, but has been on a roll this month, hitting .348/.408/.623 with four home runs in 66 at-bats.
More News
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...