Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Yanked from Tuesday's game

Manager Pete Mackanin pulled Herrera from Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Astros after he did not run out a dropped third strike in the sixth inning, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Mackanin said he would talk with Herrera on Wednesday. It is possible he could try to send a message to his young outfielder by benching him for the series finale against the Astros. Herrera finished Tuesday's game 0-for-3, but has been on a roll this month, hitting .348/.408/.623 with four home runs in 66 at-bats.