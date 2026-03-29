Kerkering (hamstring) threw a clean inning in Saturday's minor-league rehab appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, striking out one.

Kerkering, who's working his way back from a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, is next expected to pitch in consecutive games Sunday and Monday, per MLB.com. Once he's cleared to join Philadelphia's bullpen, Kerkering is likely to operate primarily as a setup man for closer Jhoan Duran in 2026.