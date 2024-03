Kerkering (forearm/illness) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Kerkering is officially on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain, but the primary purpose of his rehab assignment will be to build him back up after missing most of the Grapefruit League schedule due to a bad case of the flu. As a reliever, the 22-year-old righty shouldn't take long to prepare for a return to Philadelphia's bullpen, so he could be able to come off the IL when eligible April 9.