Kerkering (4-1) was credited with the win in Saturday's 9-6 extra-innings win over the Athletics, allowing one hit and two walks with no strikeouts during a scoreless 10th inning.

Both of Kerkering's walks were intentional, and he's now worked seven consecutive scoreless outings. Furthermore, the 24-year-old right-hander has improved his ERA from 6.48 on April 22 to 3.72 on the season by giving up just two runs over his last 11 frames. Jordan Romano is positioned as Philadelphia's current closer, but Kerkerking remains in the high-leverage mix as a setup man with eight holds in 2025.