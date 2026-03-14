Kerkering (hamstring) told reporters after his live batting practice session Saturday that he expects to pitch in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kerkering has been held out of spring training games while rehabbing from a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. He appears to have progressed enough in his recovery to be available for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game, and the 25-year-old right-hander is aiming to pitch in three games before Opening Day. Kerkering appeared in 69 regular-season games for the Phillies in 2025 and finished with a 3.30 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, four saves (on 11 attempts) and a 65:27 K:BB across 60 innings.