Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Kerkering was unavailable to pitch in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants due to soreness but is available Wednesday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kerkering might have gotten a save chance had he been available Tuesday. Instead, the Phillies turned to Jordan Romano, who gave up three runs in the ninth inning to take a blown save and loss. The source of Kerkering's soreness isn't known, but he will evidently be ready Wednesday, if needed. Kerkering has notched two saves for the Phillies this season.