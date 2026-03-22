Kerkering (hamstring) will begin the regular season on the injured list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has made just one Grapefruit League appearance this spring while working his way back from a Grade 1 hamstring strain, so he'll get some more time to build up before joining the Phillies. Once healthy, Kerkering is expected to fill a setup role after recording four saves and 19 holds with a 3.30 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 65:27 K:BB across 60 regular-season innings last year.