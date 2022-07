The Phillies have selected Kerkering with the 152nd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

He might have gone 1.1 in a name draft, but Kerkering fell to the fifth round here after struggling to a 5.72 ERA at South Florida this season. Some scouts think he could still make it as a starter in the professional ranks. Unless he dramatically improves his command, however, Kerkering will likely be destined for relief duty at the highest levels.