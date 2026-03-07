Phillies' Orion Kerkering: Tosses bullpen session Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kerkering (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Saturday, per Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic.
It was the right-hander's third session since having his throwing program delayed by a Grade 1 hamstring strain, per MLB.com. Kerkering, who's expected to be one of Philadelphia's primary setup men for closer Jhoan Duran, still has plenty of time to build up and be ready for Opening Day in late March.
More News
-
Phillies' Orion Kerkering: Getting back on mound Saturday•
-
Phillies' Orion Kerkering: On mend from hamstring strain•
-
Phillies' Orion Kerkering: Beginning to struggle•
-
Phillies' Orion Kerkering: Picks up fourth save•
-
Phillies' Orion Kerkering: Notches rare save•
-
Phillies' Orion Kerkering: Back to handling setup role•