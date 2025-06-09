Kemp has started both games since his call-up at third base but has yet to record a hit, going 0-for-5 with a walk and three strikeouts.

Kemp was called up Saturday after Bryce Harper (wrist) was placed on the injured list, and it looks like he wasn't called up just to sit on the bench. The 25-year-old, who was signed as an undrafted free agent back in 2022, recorded a 1.010 OPS in 58 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season and had an .881 OPS in 123 games across four levels of the minors in 2024, though he's been old for his level throughout his minor-league career.