Kemp went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.

Kemp doubled his home-run total for the season with his two long balls Sunday -- he extended the Phillies' lead to 2-0 with an opposite-field blast off Carlos Rodon in the second inning before launching a 434-foot shot off Rodon in the fifth. The 25-year-old Kemp has seen regular playing time in the absence of Alec Bohm (rib), though he'd gone just 1-for-12 in his previous five contests. Overall, Kemp's slashing .250/.323/.411 with 14 RBI and 14 runs scored across 124 plate appearances this year.