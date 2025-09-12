Kemp went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in a 6-4 win over the Mets on Thursday.

Kemp smashed his sixth homer of the year, tying a season high in RBI as well. As long as Alec Bohm (shoulder) remains on the injured list, Kemp should remain Philadelphia's primary third baseman. Through the first 158 at-bats of his career, Kemp is batting .241 with eight doubles, 22 RBI, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases.