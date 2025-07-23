Phillies' Otto Kemp: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kemp is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Red Sox.
Kemp had started each of the previous four contests at third base as an injury replacement for Alec Bohm (rib), but he will begin Wednesday's contest on the bench. Edmundo Sosa will handle the hot corner and bat eighth as the Phillies try to complete the sweep.
