Phillies' Pat Neshek: Another rehab outing Friday
Neshek (forearm) will make his third rehab appearance Friday and could be activated from the disabled list after that, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neshek has not encountered any setbacks since beginning his rehab stint Saturday, and he is nearly ready to rejoin the Phillies' bullpen. If all goes well Friday, he could be activated before the weekend is over.
