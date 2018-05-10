Neshek (forearm, shoulder) is optimistic that he will be able to return within the next 30 days but acknowledged "it all depends on feel" regarding the length of his eventual rehab assignment, Scott Lauber of the Philly Inquirer reports.

Neshek has been sidelined since the beginning of this season with a shoulder issue, and recently suffered a forearm strain during a bullpen session, which is expected to keep him out for the rest of May. Currently, Neshek is shut down from all throwing activities and will likely remain in this state throughout the next week. The right-hander explained that he can feel the forearm strain when throwing a slider, so it will be important to note when the 37-year-old is able to toss that specific pitch without experiencing any discomfort. Expect an update on his status once he's able to resume throwing.