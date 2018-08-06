Neshek threw yet another scoreless inning Sunday against the Marlins, striking out one and allowing no baserunners.

Neshek didn't debut until July 1 this season after battling multiple arm injuries, but he's been excellent since he returned to action. He's allowed just a single run in 11.1 innings, striking out nine while walking just one. Seranthony Dominguez remains the Phillies' highest-leverage reliever, though manager Gabe Kapler hasn't used him strictly as a traditional closer, so Neshek could certainly get the occasional save opportunity and is well-placed to move into a larger role should anything happen to Dominguez down the stretch.