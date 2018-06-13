Neshek (forearm) could soon head to the Phillies' spring training complex in Florida to throw a live batting practice session, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

He is expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday, during which he will use all of his pitches, and if that goes well, he will progress to throwing to hitters. Neshek could return in late June or early July.

