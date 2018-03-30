Phillies' Pat Neshek: Dealing with minor back issue
Neshek was unavailable out of the bullpen Thursday due to a minor lat issue, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The veteran is expected to be one of the key pieces of the Philadelphia bullpen, which is why manager Gabe Kapler's decision to not use him when other relievers were struggling raised some eyebrows Thursday. Neshek's lat issue now explains why he couldn't come in to stem the tide of the Braves' major comeback. Gelb reports that it's unclear when the right-hander will be ready to return, which leaves Hector Neris and Luis Garcia as the primary high-leverage options until there's further information on Neshek.
