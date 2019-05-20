Neshak allowed one hit in the ninth inning but held the Rockies scoreless to earn the save Sunday.

Neshak was called upon in the ninth inning with Hector Neris having pitched both Friday and Saturday. He filled in well, allowing only a two-out single prior to closing out the game. While Neris appears to be the primary closer, Neshak now has three saves on the season, managing a 3.24 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with seven strikeouts across 16.2 innings.