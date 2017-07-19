Neshek picked up his third win of the season Tuesday with a scoreless inning in the Phillies' 5-2 victory over the Marlins.

Neshek should be nearing the end of his time in Philadelphia with the trade deadline a little more than a week away. The righty has allowed just five runs all season and sports a 41:5 K:BB in 38.1 innings.

