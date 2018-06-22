Phillies' Pat Neshek: Embarks on rehab assignment
Neshek (forearm) will start a rehab assignment with High-A Clearwater on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Neshek is set for a multi-game assignment at the minor-league level that will likely last 7-10 days, though Gelb added that there is no concrete timetable for the reliever's return. The 37-year-old has yet to pitch this year but will immediately bolster the Phillies' bullpen after recording another quality season in 2017 split between Philadelphia and Colorado (1.59 ERA and 0.87 WHIP).
