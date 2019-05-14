Neshek picked up a save against the Brewers on Monday, working around one hit to throw a scoreless ninth inning and preserve a 7-4 victory. He didn't record a walk or a strikeout.

It was the second save of the season for the right-hander, who lowered his ERA to 3.68 through 14.2 innings. This was Neshek's first save since April 9, so he doesn't figure to see much more than the occasional save opportunity, even with David Robertson (elbow) set to remain on the injured list for at least a few more weeks.