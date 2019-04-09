Neshek picked up the save Monday against the Nationals despite a shaky ninth inning in which he allowed a run on two hits, including one homer.

Seranthony Dominguez and David Robertson threw earlier in the game, and Hector Neris had thrown 17 pitches the night before, so manager Gabe Kapler turned to Neshek to face the toughest part of the Nationals' lineup with a two-run lead in the ninth inning. He made things interesting by starting the inning with a Brian Dozier homer and an Anthony Rendon double but eventually shut the door. His usage Tuesday doesn't suggest that he's moved ahead of Dominguez or Robertson in the pecking order, but it does serve as a welcome reminder that Kapler will be creative again this season, so the veteran could certainly stumble into save chances on a semi-regular basis going forward despite not being the team's top option.