Phillies' Pat Neshek: Grabs team's second save
Neshek picked up the save Monday against the Nationals despite a shaky ninth inning in which he allowed a run on two hits, including one homer.
Seranthony Dominguez and David Robertson threw earlier in the game, and Hector Neris had thrown 17 pitches the night before, so manager Gabe Kapler turned to Neshek to face the toughest part of the Nationals' lineup with a two-run lead in the ninth inning. He made things interesting by starting the inning with a Brian Dozier homer and an Anthony Rendon double but eventually shut the door. His usage Tuesday doesn't suggest that he's moved ahead of Dominguez or Robertson in the pecking order, but it does serve as a welcome reminder that Kapler will be creative again this season, so the veteran could certainly stumble into save chances on a semi-regular basis going forward despite not being the team's top option.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...