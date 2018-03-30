Neshek (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Neshek was reportedly dealing with a minor back issue to start the season, though the diagnosis given for his DL stint is a right shoulder strain. It's unclear how long he'll be out for. With fellow setup-man Tommy Hunter also beginning the season on the DL, Luis Garcia and Edubray Ramos look to be in line for setup duties in front of Hector Neris in the near future. Yacksiel Rios was called up to the majors to take Neshek's place.