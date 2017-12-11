Neshek signed a two-year contract with the Phillies on Monday worth around $16-17 million, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Neshek is headed back to Philadelphia, where he began last season before being traded to the playoff-contending Rockies at the deadline. The sidewinder, who finished the season with a 1.59 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 69:9 K:BB across 62.1 innings between both teams, posted an especially impressive 1.12 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 45:5 K:BB over 40.1 innings during his time with the Phillies. With Hector Neris expected to open the season as the team's closer, Neshek should slide into a high-leverage setup role, though he could eventually get a chance in the ninth inning if Neris falters.