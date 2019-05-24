Neshek allowed three runs on three hits in two thirds of an inning Thursday against the Cubs, striking out two and allowing two home runs.

Neshek was brought in with a five-run lead in the bottom of the seventh but came close to blowing it, allowing a two-run homer to Kyle Schwarber and a solo shot to Anthony Rizzo. It's hardly a surprise that both homers were hit by lefties, as Neshek is something of a righty specialist, with lefties owning a career .741 OPS against him compared to righties' .551 mark. The 38-year-old hasn't performed up to his usual standards this season, as his 4.67 ERA would be his highest mark since 2010 and his 12.0 percent strikeout rate would be the lowest mark of his career.