Phillies' Pat Neshek: Knocked around by Cubs
Neshek allowed three runs on three hits in two thirds of an inning Thursday against the Cubs, striking out two and allowing two home runs.
Neshek was brought in with a five-run lead in the bottom of the seventh but came close to blowing it, allowing a two-run homer to Kyle Schwarber and a solo shot to Anthony Rizzo. It's hardly a surprise that both homers were hit by lefties, as Neshek is something of a righty specialist, with lefties owning a career .741 OPS against him compared to righties' .551 mark. The 38-year-old hasn't performed up to his usual standards this season, as his 4.67 ERA would be his highest mark since 2010 and his 12.0 percent strikeout rate would be the lowest mark of his career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...