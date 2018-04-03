Phillies' Pat Neshek: MRI on tap
Neshek (shoulder) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Neshek landed on the disabled list earlier in the season with a right shoulder strain, and the issue apparently hasn't improved, prompting the Phillies to send him for some tests. The severity of the injury, along with a possible timetable for his return, should clear up once the results of his MRI are disclosed.
