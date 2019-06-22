Manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday that Neshek (hamstring) is without a timetable to return from the 10-day injured list, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies should have a better feel for when Neshek might be ready to go once he's cleared to resume baseball activities, but Kapler's lack of optimistic comments about the situation suggests the veteran reliever could be sidelined through the All-Star break. Neshek missed nearly a month with rotator cuff inflammation before returning from the 10-day IL earlier this week, making only one appearance for the big club and then returning to the IL with a strained left hamstring.