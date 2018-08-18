Neshek allowed no runs on one hit across one inning as he collected the save Friday against the Mets.

Neshek entered the ballgame with a two-run lead, and although he allowed the tying run to come to the plate with one out, he managed to escape with the save. Seranthony Dominguez was unavailable after recording the save Thursday, so Neshek was called upon to handle the ninth inning. He's 3-for-3 on save opportunities in 2018.