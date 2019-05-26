Neshak (shoulder) was diagnosed with rotator cuff inflammation after undergoing an MRI on Sunday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neshak landed on the injured list Saturday with what was originally label a right shoulder strain, though the MRI narrow the injury to his rotator cuff. There is no official timeline for his return at this point, but it appears the 38-year-old is facing an extended absence. The Phillies do expect Neshak to return this season.