Neshek threw a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout against the Nationals on Thursday to earn his fourth save of the season.

He sat down Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and Mark Reynolds in order on 13 pitches to preserve a gem from starter Aaron Nola. It was Neshek's third save since Aug. 7 (six appearances), and with Seranthony Dominguez struggling of late (7.11 ERA, three blown saves in August), Neshek will likely continue to get chances to close out games.