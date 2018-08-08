Neshek grabbed his second save of the season by pitching a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday against Arizona.

With primary closer Seranthony Dominguez unavailable after pitching on both of the previous two nights, Neshek was called on to shut the door. He got the job done easily, retiring the side in order. It's noteworthy that Neshek got the ninth inning instead of Victor Arano, who threw in the eighth. Arano was brought in to face a tougher part of the order, though, so he may still be manager Gabe Kapler's more trusted reliever. Neshek's ratios (0.73 ERA, 0.89 WHIP) have been so elite, however, that he has some value in deeper leagues even without getting any saves.