Phillies' Pat Neshek: Records fifth save
Neshek tossed a perfect ninth inning Saturday to pick up his fifth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Marlins.
It was his first save chance since he blew one Aug. 28, but Neshek's five straight scoreless appearances since then were apparently enough to convince manager Gabe Kapler to entrust him with ninth-inning duty once again. With the Phillies fighting desperately to stay in the NL playoff picture, Neshek might see plenty of high-leverage work down the stretch, but Tommy Hunter and a slew of other relievers could still be in the mix for saves.
