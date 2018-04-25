Phillies' Pat Neshek: Set for bullpen session Friday
Neshek (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Neshek started a throwing program last week and will continue to gradually work his way back from a shoulder injury. There still doesn't appear to be a definitive timetable for his return.
