Phillies' Pat Neshek: Set to begin throwing
Neshek (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Monday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It remains unclear when Neshek's eventual return from the DL will be, but a plan should begin to take shape as he progresses through his throwing program. However, although Neshek hasn't incurred any setbacks while rehabbing his shoulder, the team has been cautious with the 37-year-old, so he could be on track to be on the shelf for a bit longer.
