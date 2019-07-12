Phillies' Pat Neshek: Shifts to 60-day injured list
Neshek (hamstring) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Neshek has been without a clear timeline since straining his hamstring in mid-June. He'll now be ineligible to return to action before August 19. The move creates space on the 40-man roster for the Phillies to select Rob Brantly's contract.
