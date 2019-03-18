Neshek has allowed just one run in 3.1 innings of work this spring, striking out five while walking just one.

Neshek wound up with five saves last season in a bullpen that was in flux throughout the year. The arrival of David Robertson pushes him one spot further from the ninth inning, but he could still wind up with the occasional save if the Phillies stick with unconventional bullpen tactics. He doesn't have a ton of value when not happening to pitch in the ninth, though, as he struck out just 14.9 percent of batters last season and has reached the 60-inning mark just twice in the last 10 years.