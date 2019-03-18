Phillies' Pat Neshek: Smooth start to camp
Neshek has allowed just one run in 3.1 innings of work this spring, striking out five while walking just one.
Neshek wound up with five saves last season in a bullpen that was in flux throughout the year. The arrival of David Robertson pushes him one spot further from the ninth inning, but he could still wind up with the occasional save if the Phillies stick with unconventional bullpen tactics. He doesn't have a ton of value when not happening to pitch in the ninth, though, as he struck out just 14.9 percent of batters last season and has reached the 60-inning mark just twice in the last 10 years.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...