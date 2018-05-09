Phillies' Pat Neshek: Suffers forearm strain during rehab
Neshek, who has been out with a shoulder injury, suffered a forearm strain while throwing a bullpen session and will be shut down for at least a week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
It seemed that Neshek, who has not yet pitched in a game this season, was nearing a rehab assignment, but now he should be considered out indefinitely. While he is sidelined, Tommy Hunter and perhaps recently promoted fireballer Seranthony Dominguez will be the non closers to keep an eye on in the Phillies' bullpen.
