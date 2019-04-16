Neshek (0-1) was handed the loss after giving up an unearned run in the 11th inning Monday against the Mets. He struck out one, walked one and allowed one hit in his inning of work.

Neshek allowed the first two batters to reach base but then did what he could to get out of the inning. He forced a pop out and a strikeout, but a two-out error by Rhys Hoskins allowed the winning run to score. Neshek still has strong numbers on the season, with a 1.17 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and one save in 7.2 innings.