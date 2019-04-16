Phillies' Pat Neshek: Takes loss in 11th inning
Neshek (0-1) was handed the loss after giving up an unearned run in the 11th inning Monday against the Mets. He struck out one, walked one and allowed one hit in his inning of work.
Neshek allowed the first two batters to reach base but then did what he could to get out of the inning. He forced a pop out and a strikeout, but a two-out error by Rhys Hoskins allowed the winning run to score. Neshek still has strong numbers on the season, with a 1.17 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and one save in 7.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal