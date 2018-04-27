Neshek (shoulder) is aiming to return to action in mid-May, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Neshek has been on the disabled list since the second day of the season with a shoulder issue. He resumed his throwing program in mid-April and is set for a bullpen session Friday. He'll need at least a few more weeks before he's ready to return to Philadelphia, at which point he'll slide into a setup role in front of Hector Neris.