Phillies' Pat Neshek: Tests reveal no structural damage
General manager Matt Klentak said that there doesn't appear to be anything wrong with Neshek's shoulder, but the team will continue to evaluate his injury since the right-hander is still experiencing tightness, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Though this is a good sign, Neshek could remain sidelined for an extended period of time as a precaution instead of returning from the 10-day DL later this week. The 37-year-old was initially placed on the disabled list prior to Opening Day. Klentak also added that the team has "been given no reason to be concerned" about Neshek's status, but expect the veteran to stay off the mound until any lingering issues dissipate.
