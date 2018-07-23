Neshek tossed a scoreless eighth inning in the second half of Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates, striking out one.

Neshek missed the first three months of the season with shoulder and forearm injuries. His record since returning from the disabled list July 1 has been spotless, as he's thrown seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks. The veteran reliever seems to thrive in Philadelphia, having recorded a 1.12 ERA in 40.1 innings for the Phillies last season before being traded to Colorado. Seranthony Dominguez remains the primary option for the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park, but manager Gabe Kapler likes to play the matchups, so Neshek could certainly wind up with the occasional save chance, and he's positioned himself to be in the closer conversation should anything happen to Dominguez.