Phillies' Pat Neshek: Throws from flat ground Monday
Neshek (forearm, shoulder) threw from flat ground Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
This marks the first time Neshek was able to throw from flat ground since suffering a forearm strain during a bullpen session earlier in the month. The veteran right-hander threw about 30 times and reported feeling fine afterwards, so he'll continue to throw from flat ground until he's cleared to progress to mound work. Neshek is hoping to return during the first half of June, though whether that happens will depend on how he responds to increased activity in the coming weeks.
