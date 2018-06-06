Phillies' Pat Neshek: Tosses bullpen session Wednesday
Neshek (forearm) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Wednesday marked Neshek's third bullpen session since being shut down with a forearm strain near the beginning of May. He was able to incorporate his slider for the first time and noted afterwards that he felt good. Neshek is hoping to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future, where he would likely spend 10-to-14 days before rejoining the Phillies.
