Phillies' Pat Neshek: Tosses live BP
Neshek (forearm) threw live batting practice Sunday in Florida, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Neshek said everything went well during Sunday's session, and he's expected to face live hitters one more time Wednesday before the Phillies determine the next step in his rehab. The veteran reliever hasn't pitched all season due to shoulder and forearm injuries.
