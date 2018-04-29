Phillies' Pat Neshek: Week away from rehab assignment
Neshek (shoulder) plans to head to the Phillies' extended spring training facility in Florida next week to begin a rehab assignment, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After throwing at the Phillies' complex for a few days, Neshek will presumably report to High-A Clearwater to begin the assignment before advancing to the organization's higher-level affiliates. Since Neshek has been sidelined since late March with a right shoulder strain, he'll likely require a handful of one-inning appearances before the Phillies are comfortable bringing him off the 10-day disabled list. For what it's worth, Neshek said he's targeting a return to the big club when the Phillies travel to St. Louis for a four-game set May 17 through 20.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...