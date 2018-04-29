Neshek (shoulder) plans to head to the Phillies' extended spring training facility in Florida next week to begin a rehab assignment, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After throwing at the Phillies' complex for a few days, Neshek will presumably report to High-A Clearwater to begin the assignment before advancing to the organization's higher-level affiliates. Since Neshek has been sidelined since late March with a right shoulder strain, he'll likely require a handful of one-inning appearances before the Phillies are comfortable bringing him off the 10-day disabled list. For what it's worth, Neshek said he's targeting a return to the big club when the Phillies travel to St. Louis for a four-game set May 17 through 20.