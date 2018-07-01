Neshek (forearm) will make at most one more rehab appearance and will return Tuesday at the latest, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Neshek hasn't pitched for the Phillies yet this season, first with a shoulder strain and then with a forearm strain suffered while rehabbing. He's finally almost ready to go, and could be activated as soon as Sunday. The Phillies could certainly use him, as they lack reliable healthy relievers outside of rookie Seranthony Dominguez.