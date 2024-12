The Phillies acquired McIntosh and left-hander Jesus Luzardo (back) from the Marlins on Sunday in exchange for prospects Starlyn Caba and Emaarion Boyd, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

McIntosh will round out the deal and provide Philadelphia with organizational catching depth. The 27-year-old spent the 2023 season at Double-A Pensacola and had a .249/.338/.388 slash line with 12 homers and seven steals in 116 games.